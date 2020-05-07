125 Years Ago
From the May 9, 1895 Scott County Argus
The question of uniting the First Ward and Union School and forming an independent school district was voted upon at the Union School building last Saturday. The proposition was defeated by the decisive vote of 224 to 51. For some time before the election it was evident that the majority in the First Ward, which was to receive the greater benefit from the change, were against the movement, and so prominent did this opposition make itself before the polls were opened that with few exceptions the voters of District No. 1 decided to let those of District No. 41 settle the question among themselves. Hence the poll list contains very few names from No. 1, while a full vote was had from No. 41. At the school-meeting in No. 41 last year Peter Yost was relieved, after a quarter of a century of work as school director, on the ground of his being opposed to a union of the schools. This gave the directors reason to suppose that people of that district wished to unite, hence their action in getting up the petition. The matter has once again been decided, both districts are as well off as before, and, no complaint can be forthcoming.
100 Years Ago
From the May 14, 1920 Scott County Argus
Flower thieves who have been devastating flower beds about town, stealing the blossoms and trampling the plants, are warned that if caught or the thefts are traced, they will be given no more consideration than if other property were taken. Flower gardeners are indignant at repeated raids on their carefully tended gardens and are in no mood to show mercy if the marauders can be apprehended.
75 Years Ago
From the May 10, 1945 Shakopee Argus-Tribune
State officers of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary will come to Shakopee Wednesday night to conduct ceremonies instituting the Auxiliary of the Shakopee Post No. 4046 V.F.W. it was announced this week.
50 Years Ago
From the May 14, 1970 Shakopee Valley News
A two-member delegation, representing the student Council at Shakopee Junior High School, appeared before the Shakopee City Council Tuesday night to ask councilmen’s support for a Teen Center.
Sue Harbeck, daughter of Shakopee Councilman Walt Harbeck, and Mike Theisen, a member of the Student Council, said they were presenting ideas of the students and their advisor, Ron Ward, for council consideration.
The students’ ideas were well received by the Council, and Shakopee Mayor Ray Siebenaler said he would try to have the matter considered by the Recreation Department at its meeting Monday night.
25 Years Ago
From the May 11, 1995 Shakopee Valley News
The 60-acre medical campus under construction in Shakopee, which will include a new St. Francis Regional Medical Center, Park Nicollet clinic and a medical office building, has a name.
SouthValley Health Campus was unveiled by project officials Monday.