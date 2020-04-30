125 Years Ago
From the May 2, 1895 Scott County Argus
The residence of Frank Speck, mentioned last week, is to be 18x28 feet with a 16x18 addition. Chas. Wax and Wm. Hammeyer have the contract for the work. The foundation is laid and the walls will soon go up.
100 Years Ago
From the May 7, 1920 Scott County Argus
The Peoples National Bank opened Monday, the fixtures having arrived last week. F. W. Hunter is the president and Elmer Young of New Market the cashier.
75 Years Ago
From the May 3, 1945 Shakopee Argus-Tribune
A transfer that removed from Shakopee’s commercial roster a name that for more than a half century was prominent in the business and civic life of the city was completed last week when the Hartmann Market was sold to A. C. Moldenhauer, formerly of Chaska.
50 Years Ago
From the May 7, 1970 Shakopee Valley News
Testimony at an official state highway department hearing held at Eden Prairie High School Thursday night reinforced the agreement expressed at an “unofficial” hearing held in Shakopee the week before regarding choice of corridor routes for State Trunk Highways 169-212-41.
Almost to a man, speakers and spokesmen for communities and counties involved with the massive road proposal spoke in favor of “Plan D,” which is a recommendation of a private planning firm working under the state highway department.
The meeting was attended by State Highway Commissioner N. Ted Waldor and Fifth District Highway Engineer N.R. Osterby, who heard one governmental unit after another voice their approval of Plan D over the other three proposals.
After the highway department makes its selection, another hearing will be held on acquisition of lands and the displacement of residents caused by the corridor. Relocation assistance will be afforded residents who are displaced, and according to statements at the meeting, acquisition will not start until it is determined that enough housing is available.
Shakopee’s presentation, easily the most elaborate and lengthy at the hearing, featured overhead projections as well as testimony in favor of Plan D by Chamber of Commerce president Ray Foslid and City Coordinator Robert Erickson. They emphasized the agreement on that plan which had been voiced at the meeting held in Shakopee.
Shakopee’s resolution urged priority be given the bridge crossing at the site of the present Bloomington Ferry Bridge, and also that the present Highway 169 going toward Flying Cloud Airport be maintained and improved.
25 Years Ago
From the May 4, 1995 Shakopee Valley News
Two weeks ago, then-Acting County Administrator Gary Cunningham was appointed permanent administrator. And like any enthusiastic renter-turned-owner, he’s busily remodeling and reorganizing the house that’s now his.
Cunningham formally unveiled his plan this week for reorganizing the county administrative structure.
Under the new plan, which was adopted unanimously by the board meeting as a committee, departments will be organized into six divisions. Each of those divisions will be managed by an associate administrator, which is a newly created position under the plan.
The plan also recommends the establishment of a “criminal justice team,” which would include court services, court administration, the county attorney, the sheriff and other pertinent officials.
The plan is being implemented immediately so that administrators are in their positions before the start of the 1996 budget process, which begins next month.