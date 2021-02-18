Eastern Shakopee will soon see 134 new single-family homes.
At its meeting on Feb. 16, the Shakopee City Council approved a preliminary plat for the construction of a 134-home development on 60 acres of land off Eagle Creek Boulevard in eastern Shakopee, near Eagle Creek Elementary School.
The constructed homes will be between 2,200 square feet and 4,000 square feet, and priced from the upper $400,000s to $650,000, the applicant, Keyland Development, LLC, said in its narrative. Buyers will have the option to purchase single-level, multi-level or two-story homes with two to three garage stalls and three to five bedrooms.
The new neighborhood will be called Whispering Waters, which was zoned as agricultural preservation and rural residential. Councilmembers unanimously approved the rezoning of the area to urban residential on Feb. 16.
Houses will be constructed by Keyland Homes, Brandl Anderson and One Ten Ten Construction. The development will include a sidewalk on one side of each road, as well as a trail along the Prior Lake Outlet Channel.
The development's streets will connect to 22nd Avenue, 20th Avenue and Pike Lake Road.
According to the applicant, home construction will begin in the fall of 2021, with model homes opening in January 2022. Depending on market demand, full buildout is anticipated four years after the first homes are constructed.