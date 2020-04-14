A 19-year-old man was charged in Scott County District Court April 14 with allegedly fleeing from police after law enforcement said he reached speeds of 92 mph on the freeway and led authorities on a foot pursuit that included gunfire, but no injuries.
John Paul Smith was charged with one count of fleeing police in a motor vehicle, a felony, and one count of fleeing police by means other than a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor. The criminal complaint lists Smith as being homeless, but the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which is leading the investigation into the incident, identified him as living in Willmar.
According to a criminal complaint, around 11:30 a.m. April 11, a Minnesota state trooper was in his squad car on Interstate 494 westbound near Piper Road working speed enforcement. The trooper saw a vehicle traveling faster than the flow of traffic in the left lane and recorded the vehicle traveling 92 mph.
The trooper initiated his emergency lights and attempted to pull over the driver for speeding. The suspect vehicle, allegedly driven by Smith, moved to the far right lane and slowed down. When approaching Dodd Road, Smith stuck his arm out of the driver side window and signaled as if he was going to take the Dodd Road exit to complete the stop. As the vehicle slowed and started to take the exit, it abruptly moved back onto I-494 westbound and accelerated at a high rate of speed, the complaint said.
That stretch of the freeway was under construction and was cut down to one lane of traffic, the complaint said. When the suspect, Smith, reached traffic backup he veered into the closed lanes, knocking over construction cones. The trooper ended the chase due to safety concerns, but alerted dispatch to the situation.
Dispatch viewed the suspect through freeway traffic surveillance cameras and learned Smith had moved on to Interstate-35W, heading southbound. Another state trooper working in the area made his way to the area and waited on a ramp for the suspect. When Smith entered his area, the trooper pulled alongside him, activated his emergency lights and motioned for the driver to pull over. Smith then allegedly drove off at a high rate of speed. The trooper observed the vehicle spin out and lose control near the Cliff Road exit.
The trooper, identified by the BCA as Sgt. Thomas Sarych, tried to disable the suspect vehicle using a pursuit intervention technique but Smith was able to regain control and sped off again, continuing on I-35 southbound. Smith exited onto Highway 13 and drove west, eventually merging onto southbound Highway 169. The trooper and other officers who had joined the pursuit observed Smith pass vehicles on the shoulder and weave through traffic. Near Eagle Creek Boulevard, Smith lost control of the vehicle and spun out in the ditch. Sarych has been with the state patrol for 22 years.
Smith exited the vehicle and took off on foot, hopping a chain link fence, the complaint said.
According to the BCA, two Burnsville police officers discharged their firearms during the foot pursuit. No one was struck by gunfire and both officers are on standard administrative leave. In a news release, the BCA identified the officers involved as Sgt. Steve Stoler, who has been with the department for 18 years and Officer Taylor Jacobs, who has served eight years at the department.
Smith fled on foot into a nearby neighborhood, the BCA said. Following a foot pursuit by personnel from the Minnesota State Patrol, Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the Burnsville, Prior Lake, Shakopee and Savage police departments, Smith was taken into custody around noon on the 1300 block of Pine Tree Lane.
Portions of the incident are captured on both squad camera and body camera video, the BCA said.
BCA agents investigating the incident believe Smith may have attempted to carjack a vehicle at one point during the foot pursuit. The BCA is asking the driver of a silver passenger car who may have encountered Smith around noon near the intersection of Vierling Drive East and Eagle Creek Boulevard to contact the BCA at 651-793-7000.
If convicted of all charges, Smith could face more than three years of prison and up to $6,000 in fines.