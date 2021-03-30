Two Shakopee High School teachers have been selected as Minnesota Teacher of the Year semifinalists.
Shawna Wilson, who teaches Family and Consumer Sciences, and Katy Tabke, who teaches English, were selected as semifinalists for the award. They are among 25 semifinalists from across the state, which was whittled down from an initial pool of 75 candidates.
Tabke, who is the spouse of former District 55A Rep. Brad Tabke, has been a teacher within the district since 2003.
“English is a way for me to prepare students to become adults in the greater world,” Tabke said in a video released by the school district.
Wilson has been with the district since 2009.
“Relationships matter,” Wilson said in the same video, adding her philosophy is to prioritize skills over content. “I want my students to walk out the door prepared to take on the world.”
A panel will review the semifinalists’ portfolios again, along with semifinalist video submissions, and will select up to 10 finalists from among the group. The Teacher of the Year will be selected later this year, according to Education Minnesota, the organization that puts on the award program each year.
The program aims to recognize and celebrate excellence in teaching. In 2018, Shakopee teacher Kelly Holstine was honored with the title. Holstine was an English teacher at Tokata Learning Center, the district’s alternative high school.
Mike Sunblad, tech ed and engineering teacher at West Middle School, was also a Minnesota Teacher of the Year candidate from Shakopee.