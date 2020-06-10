Brady Daniel Zipoy, 23, of Minneapolis was charged in Scott County District Court Wednesday with second-degree murder after he allegedly entered a home on Paha Circle in Shakopee and shot at a man, killing him.
Members of the victim’s family on social media identified the man killed as Timothy Guion. The victim’s name was also confirmed by the Star Tribune. Guion was the brother-in-law of former Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community Chairman Charlie Vig, according to an obituary for Guion’s wife, Doris Perrault-Guion, who died in January.
According to the criminal complaint:
At 7:22 p.m. Monday, June 8, Shakopee police responded to a weapons report at a residence on Paha Circle, which is located on the SMSC reservation. The caller told dispatchers someone shot her grandfather.
When officers entered the home they heard people calling out from the basement, where they found Guion lying on the floor with gunshot wounds, court documents said. Guion was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Guion’s granddaughter was hiding in the bathroom with her 2-year-old daughter when authorities arrived, the complaint said. The woman told officers she was in the home talking to Guion when they heard someone upstairs.
According to court documents, the granddaughter told investigators Guion walked to the bottom of the stairs and called out, “Hello?”
Zipoy started walking down the stairs, and Guion asked Zipoy, “Can I help you?”
Then, Zipoy allegedly shot Guion three times and ran back up the stairs, the criminal complaint said.
A witness who said he was smoking marijuana at his residence nextdoor with Zipoy immediately before the shooting occurred told investigators Zipoy was suffering from post traumatic stress disorder. The witness said Zipoy served in the military and had returned to Minnesota two years ago. He said Zipoy was “a big gun guy” and always carried a firearm, and said Zipoy had been making strange posts on social media prior to the shooting. The witness said while they were hanging out, Zipoy continued making “bizarre statements” that he did not understand, and he told Zipoy his comments scared him.
Shortly after 7 p.m. June 8, the witness told authorities Zipoy abruptly left his residence and, several minutes later, the witness said he heard several “loud bangs.” The witness then told his fiancée to lock herself in their bedroom and call 911.
The witness showed officers surveillance footage from his residence, where Zipoy was seen leaving the witness’ residence in his vehicle, then returning to the area and pulling into Guion’s driveway. Shortly after, Zipoy was seen running from Guion’s residence and firing a handgun in the air before dropping the firearm in the witness’ driveway.
Zipoy was immediately transported to the Shakopee Police Department, according to the complaint. During an interview with investigators, Zipoy admitted to entering Guion’s residence and shooting him.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said Guion sustained gunshot wounds to his head, chest, left hand and upper back, according to court records.
“Tonight we mourn a relative of our Community who was killed in his home by an intruder," the tribe said in a statement. "We are grateful to the Shakopee Police Department and the assisting public safety agencies for their quick response and the apprehension of the suspect."
Zipoy’s charge carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison. An upcoming court date has not yet been set. Minnesota court records show Zipoy’s criminal record includes petty misdemeanor traffic violations in 2015 and 2019.
According to his Facebook profile, Zipoy is a marine veteran and was studying at Normandale Community College. He attended Prior Lake High School.