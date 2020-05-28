125 Years Ago
From the May 30, 1895 Scott County Argus
Florentine Lins has changed his plans in regard to his saloon venture. Instead of opening a 16th dispensary in the Koerner building he will on July 1 purchase and operate the place now owned by Geo. Nieters. Mr. Nieters expects to return to farm life.
100 Years Ago
From the June 4, 1920 Scott County Argus
Shane Bros. & Wilson have this week been receiving lumber with which to build an addition to and raise the present elevator at the mill. The building will be increased to 30,000 bushels capacity and will be in readiness for the fall crop. Work will commence as soon as the lumber is delivered.
75 Years Ago
From the May 31, 1945 Shakopee Argus-Tribune
Mrs. Ellen Boppel, one of Shakopee’s estimable young lady politicos, who has long been active in Republican circles, was elected chairwoman of the Second Congressional District Republican committee at what was described as a streamlined, wartime convention of the Minnesota Federation of Women’s Republican clubs, held at the Radisson Hotel, Minneapolis, last Friday.
50 Years Ago
From the June 4, 1970 Shakopee Valley News
Minnesota Highway Commissioner N. T. Waldor, at a recent address before the Mankato Kiwanis, called attention to a list of major bridges which the state must reconstruct at new locations, renovate or replace because of obsolescence.
The first two bridges specifically related to were the Trunk Highway 169 Bridge across the Minnesota at Shakopee and the Trunk Highway 41 Bridge across the Minnesota River at Chaska.
Cost of the Shakopee bridge was estimated by Waldor at $18 million, the Chaska bridge at $10 million.
25 Years Ago
From the June 1, 1995 Shakopee Valley News
Canterbury Park plans to sell satellite signals of its races to several bars and restaurants in the Twin Cities area. Establishments that buy the signal could show the races as they do other sporting events received by dish or cable. A number of bars and restaurants have either agreed to buy the signal or are considering it.
In effect, the setup is similar to off-track betting — which is not legal in Minnesota — but without the betting.
Establishments can rent a decoder box for $250 a month from the company that transmits Canterbury’s satellite signal to other parts of the country.