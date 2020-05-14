125 Years Ago
From the May 16, 1895 Scott County Argus
Reis Bros. will build an addition upon the east side of their livery barn, commencing next week. The new structure will be of Chaska cream brick, 20x36 feet, one story high, and is to be used as a horse barn. The contract has not yet been let.
100 Years Ago
From the May 21, 1920 Scott County Argus
Walter Bullock, the Minneapolis aviator, came out in a passenger plane Sunday afternoon and advertised flights at $1 a minute. The James Doyle field was his landing lace and three of our local young men, Art Berens, Leo Marschall and Joe O’Conner availed themselves at the opportunity and enjoyed 10-minute rides. The boys give such glowing accounts of their experience that others are anxious to fly and it is reported that another plane will come out next Sunday to take on passengers. Rain drove the crowd to shelter last Sunday and the aviators home or it is probable that Aviator Bullock would have had more passengers.
75 Years Ago
From the May 17, 1945 Shakopee Argus-Tribune
Representing classes from 1906 to 1944 an enthusiastic group of Shakopee High School graduates and their guests, 67 in all, attended the alumni dinner held in the high school dining room Saturday evening.
Following the delicious meal served by the domestic science class a brief program of impromptu remarks was developed under the guidance of J. A. Coller II who officiated as master of ceremonies.
At the conclusion of the program some of the group witnessed the grand march of the junior-senior prom and some later joined in the dancing. Others observed the colorful prom and some assembled in the library to recount some of the events of their school days.
50 Years Ago
From the May 21, 1970 Shakopee Valley News
“We don’t know how long this present ambulance will last…it may not make it on its next trip,” said Roland Graff, co-administrator of St. Francis Hospital.
Graff made his remarks after a special meeting was held Thursday afternoon at Shakopee City Hall to discuss the possibility of the city purchasing an ambulance to replace the 1959 Cadillac presently in service.
Frank Stanton, of the Minnesota State Department of Health, was present at the meeting to explain how the Federal Highway Safety Act can be of financial help to governmental units who purchase ambulances equipped and staffed to standards effective July 1.
Stanton said his agency can designate up to $4,500 in federal funds, approximately half the cost of a new ambulance.
The problem facing the city is the other half.
City Coordinator Robert Erickson said revenue funds were not available, but that he was searching for other ways to obtain the money.
25 Years Ago
From the May 18, 1995 Shakopee Valley News
Barry Zelickson hopes to scare up some interest in one of the city’s old haunts this October.
The news may be shocking, but that’s the way Zelickson and his partner, David Bertolino, like it.
That’s because they are bringing “Spookyworld” — what they call “America’s horror theme park” — to Murphy’s Landing, along with some needed cash.
A haunted hayride tram trip, a “scary-oke” stage, a Halloween midway with games and food, animated Creatures, and an open-air haunted house will part of the frightful fun at the park, which will be open every weekend in October.