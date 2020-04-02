125 Years Ago
From the April 4, 1895 Scott County Argus
A sidewalk is to be laid along the south side of the St. Mark’s Church property. An iron fence, highly ornamental, will also be constructed in front of Rev. Fr. Stultz’s residence, extending from Scott Street to the church walls.
100 Years Ago
From the April 9, 1920 Scott County Argus
Matt Marschall, William Marschall and Joseph C. Munsch had their herds tested for tuberculosis Tuesday by Dr. Hansen of the Agricultural division. Of 82 animals tested only one was found to be infected, a showing very satisfactory to the owners.
75 Years Ago
From the April 5, 1945 Shakopee Argus-Tribune
That Scott County commissioners look with favor upon the appointment of a full-time paid veterans’ service officer for the county was indicated when they informally discussed the matter with representatives of the Scott County veterans groups on Tuesday afternoon.
The proposition was laid before the commissioners following a meeting of veterans at Jordan last Monday night. Appointment of a veterans’ service officer in each county has been authorized by the state Legislature.
Another meeting of veterans is to be held at Jordan April 26 at which time, it was learned, names of candidates for the appointive office will be submitted and subsequently presented to the county board at its meeting of May 8.
Setting of salary for the officer, selection of a location for the office and other details connected with the program are expected to be discussed at the May 8 commissioner meeting.
50 Years Ago
From the April 9, 1970 Shakopee Valley News
Remodeling of a former laundry building into a new home for the community library is nearing completion. Located at the intersection of Lewis Street and Third Avenue, the building will also house offices of the Scott County Library system. The facility should be ready for use within a few weeks, according to Shakopee City Coordinator Robert Erickson. The present library building has been by the First National Bank in Shakopee, with plans to raze it and use the property for expansion. Much of the cost involved in the purchase and remodeling was covered through a donation to the city from the Rahr Foundation.
25 Years Ago
From the April 6, 1995 Shakopee Valley News
Next week the Shakopee High boys and girls track teams will be able to do something they haven’t done in a long time.
With the completion of Vaughan Field, the school will be able to play host to track meets again. Shakopee High’s boys and girls teams are scheduled to face Farmington and Orono today (Thursday, April 6) in the school’s first home track meet since 1984, said Rick Allex, Shakopee High’s boys’ head track coach.
Vaughan Field is an athletic complex behind the high school and is suitable for football games, soccer matches and track meets. The stadium has a 10-lane track and bleacher-style seating for 3,250 people (2,500 on the home side).
Vaughan Field will be the site of 11 home track meets this season. The complex will host the Shakopee Relays April 20, the Missota Conference Relays May 2 and the ninth-grade conference meet May 15. Next year a sub-section meet will be held at Vaughan Field.