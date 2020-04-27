A 29-year-old male is in custody after allegedly stabbing a female victim at Rava Ridge Apartments, 1224 Shakopee Ave. E., just after 1 a.m. April 27. The victim was treated for a laceration to the hand, according to Shakopee Police Chief Jeff Tate.
The suspect could face charges for domestic assault, second-degree assault, disrupting an emergency telephone call and violating Domestic Abuse No Contact Order charges, police said.
The Valley News typically does not name people until they have been charged.
Tate said the Shakopee Police Department is still interviewing people for the investigation, so he could not provide further information on the incident.