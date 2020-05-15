Lamarcus Charles Baker, 29, of Shakopee was charged in Scott County District Court for allegedly soliciting a 15-year-old girl for sex and for fifth-degree drug possession.
According to the criminal complaint, on April 24, the Shakopee Police Department received a report that a male had been exchanging inappropriate messages with a 15-year-old girl via Snapchat, a social media platform that allows users to send photos back and forth.
According to the exchange between Baker and the juvenile, Baker asked the victim for nude photos, and asked if the juvenile would have sex with him. In one response, the victim replied, “You know i’m 15 right?”
Officers arrested Baker on May 6 at his house in Shakopee. According to the complaint, while searching his residence, officers found 2.5 grams of cocaine.
Baker told officers he did not have child pornography on his phone. Baker denied exchanging inappropriate messages with a 15-year-old girl, according to the complaint.