125 Years Ago
From the June 6, 1895 Scott County Argus
Deutsch & Zettel have placed in one of their showwindows a large tank or aquarium in which fish, mudturtles, snapping turtles, frogs and crawfish disport themselves for their own and the passerby’s amusement. It furnishes an attractive exhibit and one on which flies and dust will have no very damaging effect. A notice signed by P. J. Schwartz as deputy game warden, is posted conspicuously, warning any and all against fishing therein with net or spear.
100 Years Ago
From the June 11, 1920 Scott County Argus
Miss Cora Huber closed a successful term of school in District No. 5 Tuesday with a bounteous picnic dinner on the shores of Dean’s Lake, A splendid program of sports was carried out and an interesting feature was the presentation of diplomas to Lena Muhlenhardt and Leonard Pierson for completion of eighth grade work and certificates of honor to four pupils not having been absent or tardy in five months.
75 Years Ago
From the June 7, 1945 Shakopee Argus-Tribune
Summer recreational director W. H. Sanford, announces that the playground will open up Monday, June 11.
The swings, teeter-totters and sandbox will be available for the little ones. Croquet, horseshoe, volleyball, kittenball, tennis, basketball and touch football will form the major activities for older children.
50 Years Ago
From the June 11, 1970 Shakopee Valley News
Shakopee’s newest school, now rising in east Shakopee at what will be the intersection of 10th and Dakota, will be named in honor of Shakopee physician Dr. B.F. Pearson.
The decision to name the new school “Pearson Elementary” was made unanimously by members of the Shakopee Board of Education at their meeting Monday night.
It followed a presentation recommending that the school be so named by County Commissioner Vern Lang, who served as spokesman for a group of approximately 20 persons attending the board meeting.
In making the recommendation for the name selection, in their recommendation, two words were the “key” used by the delegation Lang said. The words, which he said epitomized Dr. Pearson’s life philosophy, were “commitment and dedication.”
After the group left, retiring member Erv Deering, who had favored naming the new school after an educator, said he would certainly not oppose the selection of the name recommended by the group if it were because of Dr. Pearson’s humanitarian service. He said that he wanted to make sure it was stipulated that the choice was not made because the doctor had been a board member, but rather because of his community contributions on a wider scale.
Other board members concurred, and the selection was agreed upon only minutes after the delegation had left the board meeting.
25 Years Ago
From the June 1, 1995 Shakopee Valley News
The plastic tag hooked around the doorknob of the Sweeney Elementary School principal’s office says it all: “Gone Fishing.”
Richard Nordstrom, 58, is retiring after spending 31 years in education, with 23 of those as principal in the Shakopee School District. He’s spent the last five years at Sweeney. Before that, he spent 18 years as principal at Central Elementary.