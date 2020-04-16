125 Years Ago
From the April 18, 1895 Scott County Argus
The new Broman Block is to be occupied on the first of May by Casper Schott, who will establish there a large shoe store second to none outside the big cities. This move was made imperative by Mr. Schott’s increasing business and his natural progressive spirit. His new location has many advantages over the old — notably the plate glass front, new fixtures, larger floor space, and a pleasant room at the rear for the repair shop. His present large stock will be increased to an extent such that no matter how large or small, wide or narrow the foot, nor how fastidious its owner, one need seek no further than Casper Schott’s new shoe store. The store will reflect credit upon the city, and at the same time put additional lawful coin of the realm into the pockets of its enterprising proprietor; hence it is a case for mutual congratulations.
100 Years Ago
From the April 23, 1920 Scott County Argus
Lieut. Lyle Thro, St. Peter’s popular aviator, swooped down upon us Tuesday in a passenger plane and made a neighborly call. Lieut. Thro was the first airman to visit Shakopee this year and we hope to see him frequently. He was accompanied by his pilot. It is reported that Lieut. Thro will conduct a school of aviation at St. Peter during the coming summer. While here the plane developed engine trouble which delayed departure and Ted Veiht, who assisted in making the repairs, was fortunate in securing a long flight with the lieutenant Wednesday evening, to the envy of many who witnessed them sailing gracefully overhead.
75 Years Ago
From the April 19, 1945 Shakopee Argus-Tribune
On Sunday evening, April 8, Rev. Norbert A. Augst was officially installed as pastor of St. John’s Lutheran Church, of Shakopee.
50 Years Ago
From the April 23, 1970 Shakopee Valley News
Shakopee’s five business district municipal parking lots are nameless, and, according to municipal spokesmen and businessmen, are not only hard to identify but also “lacking in personality.”
To remedy the situation, Shakopee grade school students are being asked to come up with some suggestions in a contest to “Name the Parking Lots” this week.
Official entry forms for the contest, which is being sponsored by the Shakopee Chamber of Commerce in cooperation with the city, are being distributed to all grade schools in Shakopee with complete instructions on entry and prizes according to Mrs. James Henderson, City Recorder.
Three cash prizes will be offered, a $15 prize for first, a $10 prize for second and a $5 prize for third. The contest is open only to Shakopee grade school students.
The contest rules state that names should be submitted for all five lots, but in one classification, such as all animals, all flowers, or all Native American names.
Entries will be judged on originality, and must be submitted to the school principal’s offices by Friday, May 15.
25 Years Ago
From the April 20, 1995 Shakopee Valley News
The Prior Lake and Shakopee high schools will combine to field a co-ed downhill ski-racing team next year.
The Prior Lake School Board voted Monday night to endorse the activity, which will be funded entirely by the parents. The Shakopee board is expected to approve the arrangement in the next week or so.