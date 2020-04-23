125 Years Ago
From the April 25, 1895 Scott County Argus
Florentine Lins has made application for a liquor license. This, the sixteenth saloon, is to be located in the Koerner Building in the store rooms formerly occupied by Huntsman & Edert.
100 Years Ago
From the April 30, 1920 Scott County Argus
Mrs. George C. Squires of St. Paul, state organizer, will be here next Tuesday, May 4, to organize an auxiliary to Shakopee Post No. 2 American Legion. All ladies who are interested are asked to meet at the court room at 8 o’clock in the evening. Those eligible to membership include only the mothers, wives and sisters of American Legion members. A full attendance is urged. If it is not possible to attend in person send in your application for membership without fail and start the organization on the best possible basis.
75 Years Ago
From the April 19, 1945 Shakopee Argus-Tribune
Shakopee theatre patrons got an extra thrill last Thursday night when the program was suddenly interrupted by a brilliant reddish glow on the screen accompanied by the crashing sound of closing safety shutters all because 2,200 feet of film went up in a momentary fire in the projection booth.
Above the sound of Oh’s and Ah’s when the screen went blank could be heard the screech of fire sirens. Minutes later a hoseline stretched through the lobby and up the steps to the booth. Then the patrons knew there was a fire in the theatre.
It was all over in a short span. There was little excitement except among the theatre staff. Damage to the projection equipment was confined to one machine but that was extensive enough to require replacement of part of the intricate mechanism. The picture “Guest in the House” was cut short by 2,200 feet of film. Operation of the theatre was resumed on schedule the following night.
50 Years Ago
From the April 30, 1970 Shakopee Valley News
Overwhelming support for a highway 169-212-41 corridor plan recommended by a private planning firm to the state was indicated at a “preliminary” hearing in Shakopee Wednesday night.
At the end of the discussion over the corridor alternatives, 59 out of the 62 votes cast were in support of the “Plan D,” the corridor proposal which would bring Highway 169 straight south down the present route of Hennepin County Road 18, with a bridge crossing at the approximate location of the present Bloomington Ferry Bridge. The highway would continue south of Shakopee to meet the present Highway 169 southwest of the city.
Endorsements will also urge that the bridge crossing be given a high priority, and that immediate steps to procure land be taken by the highway department.
25 Years Ago
From the April 27, 1995 Shakopee Valley News
There was applause for Planning Director Lindberg Ekola at last week’s Shakopee City Council meeting, but it was not to congratulate him for accepting a new job in Wisconsin.
It was to acknowledge his work for about a year, along with city staff and the Planning Commission, Community Development Commission, Parks and Recreation Board, and City Council on Shakopee’s long-range development plan, commonly called the Comprehensive Plan.
The City Council approved the plan April 18 and sent it on to the Metropolitan Council, which must approve it or send it back to the city for revisions.
Under the plan, by the year 2000, the city envisions residential growth and extension of the sewer and water boundary line, commonly known as the MUSA (Municipal Urban Service Area) line, south to Valley View Road. and east and west of County Road 17, and single-family residential development east of Dean Lake in eastern Shakopee.
The city’s plan for 2010, “a rough estimate,” said Ekola, envisions residential development southward to the bluffs area, and east and west of County Road 79, as well as medium-density residential development east of Dean Lake.