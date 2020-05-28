125 Years Ago
From the May 23, 1895 Scott County Argus
John Gentgen has completed arrangements for two bathrooms which will be fitted up at the rear end of his barbershop and ready for use in about three weeks. Patrons will enjoy every facility for bathing at the new quarters.
100 Years Ago
From the May 28, 1920 Scott County Argus
The John Mertz residence on Fourth Street which he is remodeling into a modern home is rapidly nearing completion and the family will move in next month.
75 Years Ago
From the May 24, 1945 Shakopee Argus-Tribune
With a membership of 47 the V.F.W. Auxiliary to the local post No. 4046 was formally instituted in ceremonies conducted by Lulu Loftus, chief of staff, Minneapolis, and her degree team, in St. Mark’s hall here last Wednesday night.
Officers elected to conduct the business of the new organization are Christina Dennig, president; Ellen Verkennes, senior vice president; Rose Groll, junior vice president; Ella Green, treasurer; Helen Zweber, secretary; Laura Clemens, chaplain; Rose Bigot, conductress; Lena Meyer, guard; Hazel Tieben, historian; Georgene Beckrich, flag bearer; Margaret Moriarty, patriotic instructor; Janet Strunk, musician; Mildred Greening, Loretta Siedow, Ruth Dalton and Lillian Ess, color bearers. Trustees are Lucile Jansen, three years; Alma Stemmer, two years; and Regina Klein, one year.
50 Years Ago
From the May 28, 1970 Shakopee Valley News
At a meeting of the Northern States Power plant site selection task force held at the NSP building in Minneapolis Monday night, it was announced that the company had selected a site it owns in Monticello for construction of a coal-operated plant which will begin in operation in 1976.
The decision to build at Monticello, already the site of an NSP nuclear plant, did not agree with a recommendation by an Environmental Cabinet appointed by Governor Harold LeVander, which recommended May 12 that the plant be built in Scott County, just a few miles south of Shakopee in an area known as Louisville Swamps.
The environmental Cabinet had stated it did not feel plant development at Louisville Swamps would damage potential for development of a Minnesota River Trail, which was one of the prime reasons for the NSP group’s elimination of the Scott County site.
The Louisville Swamp site, or Carver Rapids, as it was called at the meeting, was not ruled out for future development by NSP when it announced its decision to build at Monticello.
Earl Ewald, chairman of the NSP board, said the area, comprising approximately 2900 acres on the east side of the Minnesota just about four miles south of Shakopee, might be considered as the site of a nuclear plant in the future.
25 Years Ago
From the May 25, 1995 Shakopee Valley News
The city of Shakopee will lease office space in the new civic center to a consortium of agencies planning to set up areas in the community where families can obtain information about various social services available at one spot.
The program being developed is called Family Net, and would allow people or families to receive information about and apply for various health, social service and educational services available to meet their needs, sort of “one-stop shopping.”
The office will include a “user-friendly” computer terminal, with information about services provided by both public and quasi-public agencies, and those by churches and community groups. At various scheduled times, a Family Net representative, who represents all of the agencies, will be in the office to assist families.