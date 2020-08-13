Nine inmates at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee have now tested positive for COVID-19 and have not yet recovered, up from three positive cases last week, and five tests are pending, as of Aug. 12 testing data made available by the Minnesota Department of Corrections.
Six staff members at the facility have also tested positive, five of whom have recovered and returned to work.
An outbreak at the Faribault correctional facility, where 206 inmates tested positive for the virus, has stoked fear inside the Shakopee women’s prison, several inmates have told the Valley News. Of those positive cases, 202 inmates have since recovered and two inmates have died, according to DOC data.
A spokesperson for the DOC said Shakopee’s lower restrictive housing unit has been converted into a housing unit designated for isolating inmates with COVID-19. Inmates isolated in the housing unit — which has been renamed the Mead Unit — are able to bring their personal property, and still have access to things like a day room, the canteen and medical services.
The focus right now, according to the DOC, is isolating inmates who have tested positive. To help minimize the spread, those in separate living units are not able to interact with one another, as allowed prior to the pandemic.
According to a statement sent to the Valley News, the DOC has taken similar steps across all of its facilities to mitigate the spread.
“The challenge that COVID presents is the high levels of asymptomatic people. Staff at Shakopee have done a remarkable job thus far, given the challenges of a prison environment, like other congregate care settings, where people are housed in close quarters and share common spaces.”
Inmates have access to hand sanitizer, have been given more bars of soap and more hand washing stations have been placed throughout the facility, according to the DOC. Masks are required for staff and inmates who are moving throughout the facility.