Election day is fast approaching, and the stakes are high at local, state and national levels. Here’s what you should expect heading into Election Day.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3, but voters can also vote early via absentee ballot at Shakopee City Hall from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Nov. 2.
If your voter registration is current and active, you do not need to bring identification in order to vote, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State. This means you were successfully registered at least 21 days before Election Day and you have not moved or changed names since then.
If you are not yet registered to vote, you can do so on Election Day by bringing a proof of residence. A list of eligible proofs of residences are available at www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/register-to-vote/register-on-election-day/.
State and local positions up for election, as well as referendums, that will appear on the November ballot will be as follows for Shakopee residents.
Not listed are federal and judicial election candidates who will also appear on the ballot.
State House and Senate
House District 55A
- Erik Mortensen-R
- Brad Tabke-DFL
- Ryan Martin-Legal Marijuana Now
Senate District 55
- Sara Odowa-DFL
- Eric Pratt-R
Scott County
District 2 (covers Shakopee’s fifth precinct)
- Barb Weckman Brekke
- Joe Wagner
District 4 (covers Shakopee precincts 9, 10, 11, and 13)
- Dave Beer
Scott County District 1 Soil and Water Supervisor
- Gary A. Hartmann
City council (elect two)
- Tyler Pautsch
- Jay Whiting
- Nurul Arif Khan
- Jim Dulaney Jr
- Mike Luce
- Matt Lehman
City Question (yes/no):
Shall the Shakopee Public Utilities Commission be abolished?
School board (elect three)
- Jeffrey L. Smith
- Ibrahim A Mohamed
- Tim Brophy
School district question (yes/no):
The Board of Independent School District No. 720, Shakopee, has proposed to increase its referendum revenue authorization by the following amounts for taxes payable in the years specified:
- $400 per pupil for taxes payable in 2021;
- An additional $300 per pupil for taxes payable in 2022;
- An additional $200 per pupil for taxes payable in 2023;
- An additional $100 per pupil, for taxes payable in 2024.
- The total tax increase of $1,000 per pupil will continue for taxes payable in 2025 to 2030.
The proposed new referendum revenue authorization would be applicable for ten (10) years, commencing with taxes payable in 2021, unless otherwise revoked or reduced as provided by law. Shall the increase in the revenue proposed by the Board of Independent School District No. 720 be approved? By voting "Yes" on this ballot question, you are voting for a property tax increase.
Polling locations
Polling locations depend on what precinct you live in, which can be found online at the Secretary of State's website at www.sos.state.mn.us. Here are Shakopee's polling places:
Precinct 1: Shakopee West Junior High School, 200 10th Ave. E.
Precinct 2: Pearson Early Childhood Center, 917 Dakota St. S.
Precinct 3: Fire Station No. 1, 2700 Vierling Drive E.
Precinct 4: Red Oak Elementary School, 7700 Old Carriage Court
Precinct 5: Youth Building at Lions Park, 1099 Adams St.
Precinct 6: Community Center, 1255 Fuller St.
Precinct 7: First Presbyterian Church, 909 Marschall Road S.
Precinct 8: Shakopee Police Station, 475 Gorman St.
Precinct 9: Faith Lutheran Church, 150 130th St. W.
Precinct 10: Shakopee Area Catholic Education Center, 2700 17th Ave. E.
Precinct 11: Cross of Peace Lutheran Church, 1506 Wood Duck Trail
Precinct 12A: Eagle Creek Elementary School, 6855 Woodward Ave.
Precinct 12B: Eagle Creek Elementary School, 6855 Woodward Ave.
Precinct 13: Cross of Peace Lutheran Church, 1506 Wood Duck Trail
To view a complete sample ballot based on your address, visit https://myballotmn.sos.state.mn.us/.