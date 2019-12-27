Tucked away next to Jackson Town Hall off Zumbro Avenue in Jackson Township lies 97 acres of farmland stretching off into the horizon, frozen under the December snow and hiding behind signs that read “no hunting.”
The property, owned by local realtor Dave Brown, doesn’t look like much, and right now, it isn’t. But soon, that land will be worth four times its property value, and Brown and his partners are waiting for the day their Jackson Township land becomes Shakopee land.
Shakopee’s Alternative Urban Areawide Review, which is a land use study that was completed so the city of Shakopee could provide environmental planning and documentation for the build-out of the city’s orderly annexation area with Jackson Township, becoming an official document pending city council adoption in the next two months.
The 305-page AUAR is mostly a formality meant to help future development in the annexation area move along more smoothly, so it doesn’t offer much new information for Jackson Township residents who have known about the eventual annexation for years. But for many farmers and landowners in the township, the document means their land is one step closer to annexation, which means another step toward making a fortune off their property.
On the block for annexation in the next few years is mostly farmland — that’s the land most attractive to the city of Shakopee and developers. And for most farm owners in Jackson Township, that’s exactly what they were hoping for.
“If you’re a landowner in Jackson Township, you have a valuable asset there,” Jackson Township Supervisor Tom Gillham said. “Owners are waiting to have their doors knocked on.”
Brown is one of those people. Right now, Brown said, someone who owns land in Jackson Township could sell it for about $10,000 to $20,000 per acre. If that same land became annexed, it would be worth closer to $80,000 per acre because it would be connected with municipal sewer and water. Brown said he and two partners bought the 97 acres of land in anticipation of this massive spike in property value.
Ready for payday
The annexation of surrounding townships is common for growing cities like Shakopee that aren’t landlocked. And this particular annexation is no different than most, according to officials with the city of Shakopee and the township: on one hand, many residents are upset with the inevitability of higher-density housing sure to develop on Jackson Township land. But on the other hand, many land and business owners are itching to be annexed so their properties can be hooked up to municipal water and sewer, because this would increase their property value.
An original annexation agreement between Shakopee and the township took place in 2002, but subsequent negotiations took place in 2017, when the Shakopee City Council agreed to pay seven times the property tax rate of annexed land to compensate for the township’s lost revenue.
Since the last negotiation took place, township supervisors said there haven’t been many complaints in regards to the annexation, save grumbles about higher density housing and an impending growth they’d prefer not to see happen.
Jackson Township Chairman Tom Weckman said most people who move to the township want to have their space.
“And it’s more of a small town,” he said. Weckman also said many concerns from Jackson Township residents have included complaints that it will turn into exactly what many of its residents wanted to stay away from, which is higher-density housing and tighter lots.
“Progress is progress, but it’s not always positive for everyone,” Weckman said. “Smart progress is important, so it’s an area people and families want to come (to).”
Weckman has seen the effects of progress firsthand. His family owns farmland in Jackson Township that will likely be annexed in the next decade, meaning developers will likely come knocking on his door.
Then again, Weckman said, most people living in Jackson Township have known this would be coming for years and are anticipating the sale of their land.
“You’ve got to do what’s right for the family,” Weckman said, adding most of the land owners in Jackson Township are like him, sitting on generational property that was passed down by their parents, grandparents and great-grandparents. Selling that kind of land isn’t easy, but neither is turning down a fortune.
For someone like Brown, who does not have generational land or deep-rooted family ties to his crop farm, annexation couldn’t come soon enough. And he’s looking forward to the residential developments that will likely fill in some of that farmland, since Shakopee is in the midst of a housing crisis that can only be cured by adding more housing.
“Land owners in Jackson Township are pretty happy,” Brown said. “It’s just the way it is. And it’s a good thing that the city of Shakopee is able to provide housing and brand-new housing choices. The land market is so tight.”
Shakopee could swell
The AUAR study area splits the township into seven subdistricts, each with land use designations outlined by Shakopee’s 2040 comprehensive plan. Some of those subdistricts will not be annexed until 2050, city and township officials said, and those annexations will fall under separate negotiations. Land that is currently slated for annexation and shares 50 feet of its boundary with the city is eligible to apply for annexation at any time. The city is able to acquire 250 acres each year.
This means in the next 20 years Shakopee could grow by nearly 3,000 acres, or about 15%. The study predicts a possible addition of 1,700 housing units, 3.1 million square feet of office space, 1.9 million square feet of manufacturing space and 3 million square feet of retail space.
Shakopee senior planner Joe Widing said it’s important to remember that much of Shakopee’s buildout outlined in the AUAR might take 50, 60, or 100 years.
“Or it might never happen,” he said. “It all depends.”
Generally, in order to be profitable and operate within capacity, developers need municipal utilities. So when Jackson Township land is annexed by Shakopee, it is able to connect to Metropolitan Council sewer and Shakopee Public Utilities water and immediately increases in value.
Some existing businesses and organizations also might want to be annexed into the city, even if they don’t have plans to sell, because it’s more convenient to be connected to city sewer and water. The city’s director of planning and development, Michael Kerski, said the city has already received applications for the annexation of a church and veterinary clinic.
Shakopee Public Utilities is working ahead of the development. The commission is putting in a water tower off County Road 78 and Zumbro Avenue to help service future development in the surrounding area and help with water pressure, Kerski said.
Because water and sewer lines are expensive and meticulous, Jackson Township land will be annexed like dominoes, starting with the land closest to Shakopee and then gradually moving west.
It wouldn’t do any good to annex way out west right away, Kerski said, because there aren’t any water or sewer lines to easily connect to.
Much of the land use outlined by the study includes higher-density developments, such as a major employment area and plans for residential and retail developments. The biggest change will occur along County Highway 69 and Highway 169, where the city has a vision to develop a mixed employment center. That land is attractive, city officials said, because it’s right off the highway, it is mostly flat and would be relatively easy to connect to municipal sewer and water.
“People keep talking about getting more jobs in Shakopee,” Kerski said. “If that were to happen, here’s how.”