Last summer, more than two dozen masked people packed into the lobby outside the Shakopee City Council chambers, all of whom had opinions to share about Prairie Pointe, a proposed 42-unit supportive housing development that would primarily reach families who are chronically homeless.Prairie Pointe, set to be built at the former Knights of Columbus Hall, has been nearly five years in the making, according to Beacon Interfaith Housing Collaborative, the nonprofit organization that proposed the development. The process included garnering community support and raising awareness to the issue of housing instability in Scott County — a challenge that was met with pushback from neighbors who supported the idea but opposed the development near their homes.The city council approved the development, but since that meeting a year ago, the site at the former KC hall is still quiet. There have been no groundbreakings or ribbon-cuttings. There is still a “for sale” sign posted in the corner of the property.Development hurdles
Some unfamiliar with the affordable housing development process would have thought city council approval was the last step, the final hurdle to clear.And according to Beacon Interfaith Housing CEO Lee Blons, it used to be. In the past, the Metropolitan Council, a regional governmental planning agency, which allocated subsidized housing vouchers to developments such as Prairie Pointe, used to have to persuade city councils to pass such projects.Now, Blons said, due to the lack of subsidized housing vouchers to go around and the Met Council’s recent decision to deny Prairie Pointe of the vouchers, there is another obstacle: funding.The inability to quickly fund projects like Prairie Pointe is giving rise to the overall housing crisis in the area, which is exacerbated by a heavy seller’s market, high lumber prices and historically low inventory.Shakopee Mayor Bill Mars told the Valley News at this point, the city is doing all it can to approve affordable housing projects when they come through. But the city can only do so much.“The resources come from the state and the tax credits, and it’s a very competitive market. One project from Shakopee is going up against 200 other projects. And if you don’t score high enough, you’re not getting it,” Mars said.Steep competition
Lining up funding for an affordable housing project is complicated, Blons said.The process involves a web of agencies, many of which require approval from the other before moving forward.“Sometimes people say, we won’t give you this until you have that, and vice versa,” Blons said. “Instead of saying, how about as funders, how do we make this all line up? It’s kind of up to us to lace it all together. And then we also need land use approval from the city.”For the last seven years, Blons said, the Met Council has allocated a certain number of project-based housing choice vouchers — formerly known as Section 8 vouchers — to developments designated for affordable housing.That means a development like Prairie Pointe needs to be approved for 42 project-based vouchers — one for each of its units — in order to offer subsidized, income-based housing.The vouchers cover the difference in cost between the amount of money it takes to keep the lights on in any given unit and the actual rent paid for that unit, which is 30% of the tenant’s household income.Prairie Pointe was awarded the project-based vouchers last year, but was denied state funding to build it. This year, however, the Met Council Community Development Committee did not approve any project-based vouchers. Instead, the Met Council will only hand out the vouchers to individuals.Met Council spokesperson Bonnie Kollodge said that’s because the demand for resources outpaces supply “by a lot.”
The denial means Prairie Pointe will likely not be approved for other sources of state funding this year.
In an online letter, Blons pleaded with the Met Council for the project-based vouchers so Beacon can acquire other necessary funding to build Prairie Pointe.“City Councils are no longer resisting affordable housing but clamoring for the resources to create affordable housing in their communities,” Blons wrote in a June 9 letter to the Met Council. “Housing cannot be developed at 30 percent AMI (Area Median Income) without rent subsidy. It is just a fact.”Long wait, slim odds
But rent subsidy vouchers don’t grow on trees, and there aren’t nearly enough to go around.Only about 25% of those who qualify for Housing Choice Vouchers are able to receive one. And waiting lists to get a voucher are full.
Kollodge said in a statement sent to the newspaper that the Metro HRA administers nearly 7,000 housing choice vouchers at any given time, and the last time its waiting list opened in 2019, there were 17,400 applications in one week. Metro HRA was only able to place 2,000 families on the waiting list, and two years later, 1,900 applicants still remain on that waiting list.
“Many families have waited years and years on the wait list and many years to even get on the wait list,” Kollodge said. “As much as we want to be able to support all families in need of resources, and all housing developments that have affordable components, we are working to balance our limited resources among all the people that need them.”In Scott County, the Housing Choice Voucher waiting list opened in February for the first time since 2007. That month, around 2,200 applications were submitted and a lottery was performed to place 500 applicants on the waiting list, according to the Scott County Community Development Agency.The waiting list has since closed.Blons said project-based vouchers are especially important in Scott County.The city of Minneapolis has an ordinance that prohibits landlords from turning those with housing vouchers away. But Scott County doesn’t have that ordinance. In order to take in a voucher-holding tenant, landlords in Scott County must undergo and pass inspections — which they aren’t always willing to do.On top of that, there are rent limits for the vouchers. A one-bedroom apartment that costs more than $1,054 per month to rent, or a two-bedroom apartment that costs more than $1,308, would not qualify for the voucher program. There aren’t many of those to go around in Scott County.Blons predicts the inability for Prairie Pointe to secure vouchers for subsidized housing will mean the state will once again deny Prairie Pointe’s capital funding this year. And as waiting lists for affordable housing fill and homelessness in Scott County remains a significant issue, it means more waiting for families who need housing now.“The need is so great and it’s now. And it just frankly gets more expensive the longer it takes,” Blons said. “It takes more staff time, and it also means we just bought a piece of property and we have to pay interest on that.”Workforce housing
Mike Waldo, the CEO of Ron Clark Construction, has six workforce housing properties in Savage, Prior Lake, Carver, New Hope, Lakeville and Rosemont, said there are usually between 800 to 1,000 people on waiting lists to get into one of his properties.
Workforce housing, unlike deep subsidy housing, is subsidized through tax credits and offers fixed rent prices that would be affordable for households earning between 40% and 60% of the area median income. For Village Apartments in Savage, Pike Lake Marsh in Prior Lake, and Carver Crossing in Carver, that means $984 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,363 for a three-bedroom.
Waldo said the process for acquiring tax credits for workforce housing, which is allocated from the federal government via Minnesota Housing, the state’s housing finance agency, is “extremely competitive.”
“Normally, for every four applications that go in, one will be awarded (tax credits),” Waldo said. “That’s where the competitive nature comes in. In order to apply for the project, you have to have the land tied up, and you have to have city approval.”
Waldo said it’s not uncommon for a project to get hung up on funding or community pushback. A few years ago, Ron Clark Construction was approved for tax credits to build a workforce housing development in Richfield, only to be turned down by the Richfield City Council “after the NIMBYs came out,” Waldo said, referring to those who say “not-in-my-backyard” to subsidized housing developments.
That project took three years and about $300,000, Waldo said, only to be nixed.
Ron Clark Construction has so far applied for nine workforce housing developments, and it’s been approved for six. But three of the six approved projects didn’t get approved for funding the first time around, so another year was tacked on.
And adding time to a project costs money. Waldo said each time his company has to apply to the state for federal funding, it costs between $50,000 and $75,000.
“But it’s the price of poker,” Waldo said, meaning developers must demonstrate approval from other agencies in order to secure vouchers and funding.
So why is it worth it for landlords to jump through all those hoops to develop shallow- or deep-subsidy housing?
“The need… is so high that it justifies the up-front work. Once the project is open, it’s a lower risk, because it’s going to stay full,” Waldo said. “There are a lot of communities where the market-rate apartments don’t work.”Growing needs
The focus of a recently-created housing blueprint headed by Scott County Association for Leadership and Efficiency, or SCALE, is to give Scott County residents in all stages of life and of all economic means plenty of options for safe, stable and affordable homes. The 90-page document outlines the top three goals for the future of Scott County’s housing: the preservation of housing stock, a balanced supply of housing options and accessible community design in residential developments. The document will always be a “live” document, according to SCALE officials, meaning it will continue to be amended and discussed as supply and demand changes.Housing in Scott County is becoming less affordable, said Fred Corrigan, co-chair of the Housing Committee for Scott County’s Live, Learn, Earn initiative within SCALE. But it’s not necessarily an issue unique to the county. Nationwide issues such as lumber costs, low inventory and a shortage of senior housing are pushing that bubble.If an individual is bringing in $30,000 each year, he or she can only afford $750 monthly toward an apartment, based on the conventional definition of “affordable housing.” But those options do not exist in Scott County without assistance.In Scott County, renters make up about 17% of all households, according to a recent housing blueprint created by SCALE, and Scott County’s Live, Learn, Earn initiative.In the last 20 years, the average household income of those renters decreased by 1%, while rent prices increased by 21%.Nearly a quarter of Scott County households are cost-burdened, meaning more than 30% of their income goes towards housing. And 8% of county residents are putting more than 50% of their household income toward housing costs, which means they’re at risk of not being able to afford basic necessities such as food, clothing, prescriptions and transportation, according to the blueprint.There are currently 2,090 low-income households in Scott County, with just 895 affordable units available.“We’re not keeping up. In terms of the rentals, Shakopee has probably made more progress,” Corrigan said at a June 1 Shakopee City Council meeting. “Savage has also had a number of projects move forward.”In Shakopee, there was demand for 143 market-rate apartment units to be built from 2016-2019. During that time period, 769 units were built. There was demand for 17 shallow subsidy apartment units between 2016 and 2019, and 117 were built.But the city also had a demand for a dozen additional deep-subsidy apartments — and none were built (deep-subsidy units are targeted to extremely low-income households earning 30% or less of the area median income). The same goes for senior housing: There was demand for 255 additional market-rate, shallow-subsidy and deep-subsidy senior housing units, but none were built in Shakopee from 2016 to 2020.Ending instability
While Mars said Shakopee is a leader in the county and state for its diverse housing options, there’s not much the city can do to attract affordable housing developments beyond approving projects as they come through.“The housing blueprint is good, but we need a willing developer,” Mars said.Corrigan said the current housing market isn’t helping. Inventory is low and costs are high. Corrigan, who earned his real estate license in retirement, said a major problem at the root of Scott County’s housing bottleneck is senior housing.Baby boomers are aging in place at many of the older, less expensive homes within Scott County that first time homebuyers would typically jump at. That’s because many of the county’s seniors, Corrigan said, aren’t keen on the idea of living in congregate senior housing, so they aren’t moving out.“We can’t build enough buildings for seniors until the seniors get out of their houses,” Corrigan said. “So they’re staying in their family homes, and millennials don’t have anywhere to go. So they’re either living in condos or staying in their parents’ basements.”Building costs are also rising. The National Association of Home Builders shows that between 2011 and 2019, the price per square foot to build has increased from $80 to $114.Estimates for the Scott County region are closer to $130 per square foot for this year, according to the SCALE housing blueprint.“Unfortunately, developers are building to the market,” Mars said.Since June 2020, there have been 686 requests for housing assistance in Scott County, and 145 of those were people who reported they were experiencing homelessness.The idea that homelessness and housing instability is something that will always exist is an attitude the country once had toward hunger, Blons said.“We used to think, some people were just hungry in America, and that’s the way it was,” Blons said. “But we have changed our mindsets. If you income-qualify for food stamps, you get them. That’s not true for housing and the rent voucher.”Blons said making housing and rent vouchers as accessible as food stamps would be a steep challenge, but a possible one. The SCALE housing blueprint outlines its coordination with the state’s Heading Home plan to eliminate homelessness in Scott County.“We spend a lot of money on education and health care,” Blons said. “But if people don’t have a stable home, isn’t it a little circular?”