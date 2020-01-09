When Shakopee resident Michael Dropps opened his bedroom door the morning of Aug. 22, 2019 after he heard fire alarms sounding, the room was full of smoke. Dropps took his cat and fled the building, while most of his possessions were destroyed.
When the fire was put out, someone from the Shakopee Fire Department told Dropps it was safe to grab some of his belongings from the apartment.
The first thing he grabbed was a 10-point mounted buck from his wall — his most prized possession. Dropps shot the deer in 2006 where he grew up in Hill City. His father and uncle, who have both since died, were beside him when he shot it.
“It was one of those keepsakes you just can’t put a price on,” Dropps said.
In a rush to get the rest of his belongings out of his apartment, Dropps set the deer head on the tailgate of his truck and went back into the building. A few moments later, he forgot the deer head was on his tailgate when he drove around the corner to get closer to the entrance of his building. Dropps quickly circled back around to recover the deer head.
It was gone.
“I guess the odds are pretty low that I’ll ever get it back,” he said. “But I’m going to keep trying.”
Since then, Dropps has taken out a classifieds ad in the Shakopee Valley News (and the paper's sister newspaper, the Chaska Herald) with a $1,000 reward for anyone who returns the deer to him.
“I have a hunch the deer is still in the area,” Dropps said.
If anyone knows anything about the lost deer head, Dropps said they can call him at 612-481-9118.