Six of Scott County's congregate care facilities have reported COVID-19 exposure or outbreaks since May.
All Saints Senior Living in Shakopee is the latest local congregate care facility to report exposure to COVID-19.
"Exposure is defined as a COVID exposure from either a resident, staff member of visiting service provider," according to the the Minnesota Department of Health. The health department's list of exposure in congregate settings is cumulative and some facilities may not have ongoing transmission.
On July 2, Meghan Eakins, All Saints' executive director, confirmed an asymptomatic staff member tested positive for the virus, but said there have been no other cases identified.
A few days before, Kingsway Retirement Living in Belle Plaine also reported a staff member had tested positive for COVID-19.
Elsewhere in Shakopee, COVID-19 cases have been reported at St. Gertrude's Health and Rehabilitation Center, Friendship Manor Healthcare Center and Emerald Crest.
St. Gertrude's reports 12 patients and 15 staff members have been infected with the virus. Three patients have been discharged, and two of those patients have died.
As of June 30, nine infected residents are recovering in a special unit with dedicated staff within the facility and eight staff members are recovering from the virus in quarantine.
Since June 18, Friendship Manor in Shakopee hasn't dealt with any new or ongoing cases of COVID-19, according to Jamie Mohlin, the facility's director of social services.
In early June, the state reported nine residents and staff members were infected.
But now, with the outbreak behind them, the facility welcomed back its beautician for haircuts and began offering outdoor visits to family.
"It's just a different vibe," Mohlin said on July 1, adding all residents have returned to their regular rooms as the isolation wing is no longer needed, but other precautions remain in place.
The county's first coronavirus outbreak in a congregate care setting was reported at McKenna Crossing in Prior Lake in mid-May. On June 5, the health department reported nine residents and six staff members had been infected with the virus, and two residents had died.
Presbyterian Homes, who owns and operates the facility, did not return requests for updated information regarding McKenna Crossing's COVID-19 outbreak.
Emerald Crest in Shakopee also did not respond to requests for comment regarding their outbreak. On June 5, the state reported four residents and two staff members had been infected.