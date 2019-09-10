Amazon presented a $25,000 donation to Shakopee Public Schools to support the district’s food programs Tuesday morning at a ribbon-cutting event hosted by the fulfillment center and the Shakopee Chamber and Visitors Bureau.
Amazon spokesperson Donna Beadle said around 65 people registered for the ribbon-cutting event, which was also a celebration of the fulfillment center's membership with the Shakopee Chamber. Among the attendees were District 55A Rep. Brad Tabke, District 55 State Sen. Eric Pratt, city council member Jody Brennan and Shakopee Superintendent Mike Redmond.
“We’re excited about Amazon’s new membership. Their donation to our school district’s food programs is vital and our community will be better for it,” Angie Whitcomb, president of the Shakopee Chamber and Visitors Bureau, said.
A portion of the $25,000 will go toward the district’s Good to Go backpack program. The program allows students in need to discreetly take home a backpack full of food before the start of each weekend.
“Kids who have nutritious food do better in school and out,” Sean Nolan, the general manager at Shakopee’s Amazon fulfillment center, said as he presented the check to school district staff.
Redmond thanked Nolan and Amazon for the donation to the school district.
“This is an incredibly generous donation,” he said. “These things do impact the lives of students.”