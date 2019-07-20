Despite the protest at Shakopee’s Amazon facility, which attracted nationwide attention towards working conditions at Amazon, Prime day was the largest shopping event in Amazon history, according to the company.
Prime Day's July 15-16 sales surpassed last year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined, according to an Amazon spokesperson.
At least 100 people showed up at the strike on the July 15, but organizers expected about 300. Some protesters claimed there were guards outside the warehouse doors preventing workers from exiting the building, but security and police denied this claim, saying they were just preventing non-employees from entering the facility.
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders came out in support of the strike July 15 on Twitter, when he said, “I believe… that a complete investigation by @OSHA_DOL into Amazon warehouses is long overdue. The reports of dangerous, dehumanizing conditions — where 125,000 Americans are working for the wealthiest man in the history of the world — are sickening.”
U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Democrat from Minnesota, also tweeted in support of the strike: “Amazon workers fear taking bathroom and water breaks for fear of retaliation. There are multiple reports of deaths of Amazon workers on the company’s watch. No worker should be treated like this. Proud to join @SenSanders to demand accountability for @amazon.”
Amazon spokeswoman Donna Beadle said only about 15 of the protesters actually walked off their jobs at Amazon, and most of the protesters were uninformed about what goes on at Amazon.
“Events like Prime Day have become an opportunity for our critics, including unions, to raise awareness for their cause, in this case, increased membership dues,” another spokesperson said. “These groups are conjuring misinformation to work in their favor, when in fact we already offer the things they purport to be their cause — industry leading pay of $15 per hour, benefits, and a safe workplace for our employees.”