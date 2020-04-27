More than 50 people walked off their jobs in protest at the Shakopee Amazon warehouse Saturday night, after they claimed management has “unjustly fired another worker leader,” according to a Facebook post by a third-party worker’s rights group called Athena and an East African worker’s rights group based out of Minneapolis called the Awood Center. Amazon, however, said only 25 of its 1,000 associates participated in the protest.
"This group is spreading misinformation," Amazon spokesperson Jen Crowcroft said in a statement.
Amazon is currently offering unlimited, unpaid time off for employees who don’t feel comfortable reporting to work during the pandemic. If an associate is diagnosed, or “presumptively diagnosed,” the company said it would give them extra paid sick time.
According to the Awood Center’s Facebook post, Faiza Osman, an employee at Amazon for three years, was fired for staying home with her two children during the pandemic.
“Amazon leadership had informed workers to stay home if they felt that they needed the time off, yet they fired Osman evidently for doing what she was allowed to do,” the Awood Center posted on Facebook.
Amazon said Osman is still an Amazon employee.
Last week, Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar wrote a letter to OSHA requesting an investigation into the recent firings of two Shakopee associates whom she claims were fired as a result of advocating for increased worker protections. Amazon told the Valley News Omar’s accusations are “simply unfounded” and that the individuals were terminated for violating internal policies.
“We respect the rights of employees to protest and recognize their legal right to do so; however, these rights do not provide blanket immunity against bad actions, particularly those that endanger the health, well-being or safety of their colleagues,” Amazon said in a statement.
Omar went on to write that the OSHA complaint outlined a lack of decisive management by Amazon to protect its employees from COVID-19. Earlier this month, employees at the facility told the Valley News they knew of at least one other associate who had contracted COVID-19. Amazon denied that any worker at the Shakopee distribution center had tested positive.
An Amazon spokesperson said if an employee were to test positive for COVID-19, the company would notify the employees at that facility. Amazon said that while other companies use the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act as a reason not to be transparent, Amazon is sharing when confirmed cases occur.
According to a spokesperson from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the department currently has an open complaint about Amazon, but the nature of that complaint will not become public until after the investigation is closed. Omar’s letter states that “the employees in question helped to organize a complaint filed by a group of Shakopee facility workers with OSHA in early April.”
Shakopee is home to an Amazon fulfillment center and has been the site of protests regarding workers’ rights, including one attended by Omar in December 2018.
Recently, Amazon began screening associates by taking their temperatures, and has ordered masks for everyone working in the facility. Amazon also said it has dramatically increased its cleaning at all its facilities and is providing more soap and hand sanitizer for its employees.