On Dec. 3 Brady Daniel Zipoy, who has been held in Scott County Jail since June 8 on a second-degree murder charge, sat in a jailhouse conference room with handcuffed hands resting on the table in front of him. Unlike pre-pandemic hearings, 24-year-old Zipoy, his attorneys, Scott County Judge Paula D. Vraa and state prosecutors appeared on rectangles on a computer screen instead of in a courtroom.
Like most things in the pandemic world, hearings at courthouses across the state look far different than they used to.
On Nov. 30, the Minnesota Supreme Court placed a two-month moratorium on criminal jury trials and ordered all court hearings to be held remotely.
Scott County Attorney Ron Hocevar said the inability to meet in person for hearings has decreased litigation efficiencies and created backups that could affect the system for a year or more.
On the other hand, Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen said Zoom hearings have increased jail efficiencies, since offenders no longer need to be transported from the jail to the courthouse.
Moving virtual
Hocevar said before the Supreme Court ruling took effect and turned everything virtual, the Scott County Government Center, which houses court administration, in Shakopee was performing one or two trials each month, which kept things moving, albeit slowly.
“Most of them went fairly well with a little more hassle,” he said.
Now, those trials are halted entirely, adding a new layer to the already notoriously slow courts process.
But Hennen said that, across the street at the Scott County Jail, the virtual world has brought about increased efficiencies among Scott County sheriff’s deputies and jail staff. For example, typically when someone is committed to a state hospital in Fargo as part of their sentence, the sheriff’s office is responsible for transporting that person to the Scott County Courthouse for a hearing that may only take 15 minutes.
“That’s good for safety and staffing needs,” Hennen said, adding that in any given year, Scott County Jail staff moves nearly 3,000 defendants from courtrooms to the jail, and vice versa. Transporting defendants adds levels of complexity, Hennen said, such as delivering food for defendants who are at the courthouse during meal times, and dealing with an increased risk for escapes or assaults.
In addition, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, taking defendants out of the jail for a hearing at the courthouse meant that, upon their return to the jail, those individuals would have to be placed in isolation.
Now, those hearings can happen remotely — something Hennen hopes will continue after the pandemic, as well.
“A lot of these court appearances are short appearances; these aren’t jury trials,” Hennen said. “These are quick updates on hearings. So that’s been my push.”
At the courthouse, Hocevar said while Zoom hearings may be more convenient on one side of the coin, on the other side, virtual hearings have significantly decreased litigation efficiencies. Ironically, Zoom hearings have led to a significantly higher number of failure-to-appears, especially for minor offenses like traffic tickets.
For the first week in December, Hocevar said the court had scheduled 407 arraignment hearings. Of those, 88 individuals pleaded not guilty, meaning another court date will be scheduled, and 180 individuals failed to appear.
That means only 139 of those cases were actually resolved.
Hocevar said the county is still grappling with finding out why they are dealing with so many failure-to-appears with virtual hearings. He said one reason may be because defendants don’t take them as seriously. Another may be a lack of access to technology, though he added he doesn’t think technology access is a valid excuse since “almost everyone has a smartphone these days.”
In addition, Hocevar said, prosecutors and defense attorneys aren’t able to handle multiple clients at once like they would on a normal day at the courthouse.
“Normally you’ve got the public defenders talking to people in conference rooms one after the other,” Hocevar said. “Here, you’re not able to do that.”
Right to a speedy trial
The Sixth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution states that “the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy... trial.”
At the start of the pandemic, the Scott County Courthouse logged 5,000 pending cases. Now, there are 8,200 pending cases — and that number continues to swell.
Hocevar said because of the significant delay and backlog of court hearings and trials, he predicted defense attorneys might make the case that their clients were not provided a speedy trial.
“I sure would make that motion as a defense attorney,” Hocevar said. “But speedy trial rights are being extended past the regular date, and the courts will use it as an extenuating circumstance. It is a pretty serious extenuating circumstance.”
Hocevar said even after the courts fully open back up, it could take a year or more before scheduling is back to normal.
“I could see the courts adding some additional calendars, but there’s only so many judges, attorneys and courtrooms to go around,” he said.
The backlog in trials and hearings will affect defendants differently depending on where they sit on the court’s priority list. If someone is in custody on murder charges, for example, and facing life in prison, Hocevar said they could be waiting quite some time before their trial date.
“If there’s a lot of work to do, (prosecutors) might not make a big deal out of it because they need that time to get prepared,” Hocevar said.
On the other hand, Hocevar said, if a defendant is facing 18 months in prison and they’ve already been held in jail for six or seven months, “that is a big deal.”
Hocevar said what most concerns him about the court’s backlog are the defendant’s rights.
“We’re all sworn to uphold the Constitution, and we want to do the best we can to not violate anyone’s rights,” he said, adding once the courts open back up, “you want to get it done quickly but also correctly. So it can’t just be a mad dash.”
“The judicial system, in the best of times, is not known for its speediness,” Hocevar said.
Released without bail
Hennen said jail intake, or the number of people in custody per day, has climbed from the 60s to the 90s since this summer. But that’s still low compared to pre-pandemic jail intake, which normally hovered between 130 and 140 per day, Hennen said.
Part of the reason those numbers are down, Hennen said, is because the courts are “trying to keep the processes moving.”
“There’s some guidelines the judges have adopted to keep people with no public safety risk from not coming into the building,” Hennen said, giving the example of someone who missed a court date for a low-level traffic offense and would typically be issued a warrant.
“It’s the judges who decided to not issue a warrant and give them a new court date to keep them out of their building.”
Hennen added the jail was built oversized, which has made it fairly easy to isolate new arrests to mitigate the spread, though in order to continue safely isolating inmates, the jail can only hold so many people.
“As the numbers go up, there’s only limited cells to isolate in,” Hennen said. “So we get a little closer to that maximum.”
Hocevar said he’s concerned that offenders being released without monetary bail pose a public safety concern.
“The only thing happening in-person are bail hearings, and more of those people are being released, which in my opinion isn’t great for public safety,” Hocevar said.
Hennen said public safety hasn’t been affected at all, since the people being released are low-level offenders who do not pose a public safety risk.
“When you think of the very serious crimes, the backup doesn’t affect them at all,” Hennen said. “If you want to challenge your traffic ticket, it’s probably getting bumped back. Things like that get pushed back, and it’s going to be a lot of waiting. So it’s that kind of smaller stuff. Otherwise it doesn’t really impact public safety.”