The Shakopee Police Department will hold a community meeting on Monday, July 22 about a Level III predatory offender who will move to Shakopee on July 28.
According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections, Michael Liddell, 38, is moving to the 700 block of Fuller Street South.
Michael Liddell has a history of sexual conduct and contact with two known male teenagers. The contact included penetration, videotaping victims during it and happened on numerous occasions over a period of several months. Liddell also possessed numerous images and videos of child pornography.
His 2012 case was handled by Apple Valley police and he was sentenced to six years.
The community notification meeting is open to the public and staff from the Minnesota Department of Corrections will provide information on Liddell’s offenses, conditions of release, guidelines about predatory offender registration and general safety information.
Representatives from the Scott County Attorney’s Office, Scott County Probation, Jacob Wetterling Resource Center and police department will also be available to address questions from the public.
Liddell has already served his time; the purpose of a community notification is to raise the public’s awareness and provide information regarding predatory offenders.
"Level III offenders live throughout the state; our neighboring communities have dealt with them for many years," the Shakopee Police Department said in a press release. "And while having an offender in your community is undesirable, we would rather have predatory offenders registered and regularly monitored than living in secrecy."
This is the third sex offender notification in recent months. Police said "the recent influx of Level III predatory offenders to Shakopee is merely a coincidence after exceptionally unique decades in which no registered Level III offenders chose to reside in our community. Our department and community’s attitude toward welcoming offenders has not changed. By law, offenders have served their sentences and have a right to live where they choose – oftentimes returning to where they resided before incarceration or moving in with family and friends."
The Shakopee Police Department is working closely with the Shakopee School District, along with numerous other agencies to coordinate these notification efforts. Moreover, each school will be provided a copy of Liddell’s fact sheet, as well as day care providers and neighboring law enforcement agencies.
The Shakopee Police Department is the only department in the state of Minnesota certified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s Readiness Project. For more information about predatory offenders, go to www.ShakopeeMN.gov/police/predatoryoffenders.