Zuppa Cucina in Shakopee was burglarized around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning, according to Shakopee Police Capt. Craig Robson.
Three suspects broke the glass of the front door at the Italian eatery, 1667 17th Ave. E., and took the drawer from the restaurant’s cash register.
Robson said he didn’t know how much money was inside the cash register.
This is the second burglary in Shakopee this week. Early Monday morning, Southbridge Liquor was burglarized after three people broke through the store’s front door and office door, stole a safe, and escaped from the back door in less than 90 seconds.
Robson said the two burglaries in Shakopee may be related to other burglary activity happening in Hennepin County, but officers are “not 100% sure” of that yet.
The Shakopee burglaries come after at least three other business burglaries were reported in Scott County in recent days.
Minnesota’s Largest Candy Store in Jordan was burglarized at about 4 a.m. on Oct. 31, when thieves stole three cash registers. Six days earlier, a nearby business called Action Packed Paintball was also burglarized.
In Savage, officers received a report of a burglary at Eagle Ridge Middle School on Oct. 31. There were signs of forced entry and items reported stolen, but no further details have been released.
Robson said the police department is unsure whether those burglaries are related to the two Shakopee break-ins.