Suite Living Shakopee, a 32-unit memory care and assisted living facility, has been approved by the Shakopee City Council for construction at the intersection of Marystown Road and 17th Avenue.
The single-level facility, proposed by Hampton Senior Care of Shakopee and Suite Living, will be 20,752 square feet and would employ 25 full or part-time employees.
“I feel this is great for our community... When folks can’t manage at their own home, when they can come stay and still be in the community, I think that’s great,” Shakopee Mayor Bill Mars said at the Sept. 15 Shakopee City Council meeting.
Each room will consist of a single-occupancy studio bedroom with a bathroom, according to a video posted by Suite Living.
The Planned Unit Development is directly across the street from the recently-approved 15,000-square-foot Veterans Affairs clinic and what will eventually be a 16,000-square-foot medical building and 120-unit apartment building, if all goes as planned.
Shakopee Planning and Development Director Michael Kerski said in December that a traffic study performed by the city recommended four roundabouts to be constructed in the area to accommodate for the existing traffic issues near Jackson Elementary SChool, along with the additional traffic the development will likely bring.
The roundabouts would be placed on Marystown Road and 17th Avenue, one for each U.S. Highway 169 ramp and another on Vierling Drive.