Authorities are looking for four suspects involved in an attempted smash-and-grab at the Sam's Club in Shakopee around 3 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 5.
A news release from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released photos taken from surveillance video of the alleged suspects, including some of the suspect vehicle, a dark SUV. The suspects' faces were covered by hoodies and face masks.
The incident at the Shakopee store, 8201 Old Carriage Court, appears to be related to other similar cases in the metro area, the release said.
The release unveiled few other details. Shakopee Police Chief Jeff Tate said nothing was stolen from the store.
Updated at 12:49 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6.