It was a morning full of first day of school nervous energy as parents, teachers and students gathered outside Red Oak Elementary in Shakopee Sept. 5.
Some students stood with their face to the ground, anxious to leave home and start the year fresh. Some kindergartners cried as they waited in line, unsure of what to expect.
Others hugged old friends and teachers, their backpacks bouncing up and down as they trotted across the lawn from the school bus. Regardless of how the students felt, one thing's for sure: the teachers were excited. Here are some photos from the first day.