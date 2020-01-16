The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will lead an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of man found dead Thursday afternoon in the median of northbound Highway 169 at Canterbury Road in Shakopee, a news release from the BCA said.
A passerby called 911 shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday to report a possible male on the ground in the median, the release said.
The Shakopee Police Department responded to the scene and confirmed a deceased male was there. Minnesota State Patrol troopers arrived shortly thereafter and requested the BCA to investigate.
The day before, on Wednesday, Jan. 15 around 10:40 p.m., state patrol troopers and Shakopee police officers responded to a three-car crash near the same location, the release said. It has not yet been determined whether the two incidents are related.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the deceased following a preliminary autopsy and family notification.
State Patrol is currently on scene of a death investigation at Northbound Highway 169 and Canterbury Road. Several other agencies are also on the scene. No further information is available at this time.— State Patrol PIO (@MSPPIO) January 16, 2020
Traffic backups
There was large police presence on northbound Highway 169 and Canterbury Road led to major back-ups beginning around 3 p.m. Thursday.
Drivers traveling on Highway 169 northbound were encouraged to take another route, according to a Facebook post from the Shakopee Police Department.
The department posted at 3:20 p.m. that Highway 169 was closed between county roads 83 and 21 while it responded to an "incident." Southbound Highway 169 was reduced to one lane.
One lane of Highway 169 northbound opened up again shortly before 4 p.m., according to a tweet from the Shakopee police.
Drivers were encouraged to take Highway 101, the post said.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Updated at 9:27 p.m. Thursday.