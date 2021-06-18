A police pursuit of a suspected drunk driver that started in Bloomington ended in a crash outside Arnie’s Bar and Grill just after 2 a.m. June 17, according to Bloomington police.
According to a spokesperson for the Bloomington Police Department, an officer on routine patrol made a move to pull over a vehicle in Bloomington that was speeding and weaving through traffic, consistent with the behavior of an impaired driver.
The vehicle allegedly failed to stop and took off at a high rate of speed. The pursuit took place down U.S. Highway 169 before the driver exited into Shakopee and crashed on First Avenue, just outside the bar.
The Bloomington police said the driver of the vehicle was injured and taken to M Health Fairview Southdale. The driver’s condition is not known at this time, and the driver is not currently in custody, according to Bloomington police. The police department did not know whether the driver was still in the hospital.
There were no other reported injuries.
Facebook posts and photos indicate the driver smashed into at least one parked vehicle in downtown Shakopee before coming to a stop, but the Valley News has not been able to independently confirm this. The photos show several items and debris on the sidewalk, including moving boxes and an Instant Pot.
When the newspaper called Arnie’s the morning after the crash, an employee stated the restaurant didn’t have any information about the crash, but said most of the debris had been cleaned up.
Shakopee Police Capt. Jason Arras said the Shakopee Police Department was not involved in the incident.