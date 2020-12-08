The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the body that was found floating in the Minnesota River in Shakopee last week as 63-year-old Bloomington man Michael Timothy Erickson.
The cause of Erickson’s death is still under investigation, according to the medical examiner’s office.
The Bloomington Police Department announced Dec. 3 that Erickson had gone missing and was last seen by family in west Bloomington a few days prior. According to the announcement, Erickson had no known medical issues and was driving a gray Toyota Camry.
On Dec. 3, the Scott County Sheriff's Office recovered a body floating in the Minnesota River near Huber Park at 150 Fillmore St. N. in Shakopee after receiving a report from someone who spotted the body at 12:20 p.m.
Erickson's body was identified by the medical examiner's office Dec. 8.
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in this incident by the Shakopee Fire Department, Shakopee Police Department and Bloomington Police Department.