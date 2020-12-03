The Scott County Sheriff's Office recovered a body floating in the Minnesota River near Huber Park at 150 Fillmore St. N. in Shakopee after receiving a report from someone who spotted the body at 12:20 p.m. Dec. 3.
Little information is known about the body, according to the sheriff's office.
“Our investigators will be working with the Medical Examiner’s Office to make an identification and determine the circumstances surrounding this death,” Sheriff Luke Hennen said in a news release. “The investigation is in the very early stages, so we have very little information to share at this time. We will keep the public informed as we have further information.”
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident. Positive identification of the body, along with an official cause of death, will be made by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in this incident by the Shakopee Fire Department, Shakopee Police Department and Bloomington Police Department, according to the press release.