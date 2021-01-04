A new Chipotle restaurant with a “Chipotlane,” a digital order drive-through system, will be coming to Shakopee this summer, according to a spokesperson for the company.
The restaurant will be located in the former Taco Bell building, 1120 Vierling Drive East.
With a Chipotlane, customers can place digital orders via the mobile app or chipotle.com and pick up their orders at a drive-through window without having to leave their vehicles.
The new restaurant will be located about six miles, or a 12-minute drive, west of another Shakopee Chipotle, which is in the Southbridge Crossings development.
An exact opening date and further details could not be shared at this time, according to a Chipotle spokesperson.