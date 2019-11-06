River Valley Running in Shakopee will be changing ownership in the next few weeks, according to the store’s current owner Kurt Keiser.
The business name might change, Keiser said, but other than that the running store will still offer the same services to runners and walkers in the Southwest Metro.
The running store also has a location in Mankato that will stay under Keiser’s ownership, but it will be moving to Downtown Mankato this year, he said.
River Valley Running is coming up on its fourth year in Shakopee.