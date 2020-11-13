Tom Wood, an Edward Jones financial advisor in Shakopee, was recently awarded the Zeke McIntyre Pioneer Award, which recognizes new financial advisors who achieve high levels of success early in their careers with the financial services firm, according to a news release.
Wood was one of 371 of the firm's 19,000 financial advisors to receive the award.
Edward Jones is a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis and provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada.