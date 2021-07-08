A local resident received an award June 22 for one of the "Top 100 Tech Innovators and Influencers Award" by Prism Events, Inc. at the MGM Resorts International in Las Vegas.
Roger J. Fuhrman, of Shakopee, was given this award for his lifetime contributions within the technology market. Fuhrman is currently an executive vice president at GrowthZone, headquartered in Nisswa.
InterCon primarily comprises achievers from the industry whom are recognized for their contributions and provide a platform for networking and knowledge sharing, according to a news release.