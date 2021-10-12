Canterbury Park in Shakopee has announced an organizational restructuring resulting in the promotion of four individuals to senior vice president roles.
"The refinement of the organizational structure of the leadership team is designed to better align business units and define goals within the core business units of card casino, horse racing and non-gaming operations while providing more autonomous operation, improved communication and efficiencies," according to a Canterbury Park press release.
The following individuals have been promoted effective immediately:
Randy J. Dehmer, Senior Vice President of Finance: "Since returning to Canterbury Park in 2019 as Chief Financial Officer, Randy has demonstrated exceptional financial leadership skills overseeing financial analysis and working with the legal team on real estate development opportunities as well as governance issues. Randy’s role will continue to include oversight of all financial and accounting aspects of the business as well as Cash Operations, Purchasing and Commissary."
John Groen, Assistant General Manager & Senior Vice President of Strategy: "John’s leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic guided Canterbury successfully through multiple closures and reopenings. He will transition from VP of Marketing to his new role, taking on added operational responsibilities including oversight of the food and beverage, catering, and facilities departments, while continuing with creation and execution of events and entertainment including live horse racing fan-based activities."
Mike Montross, Senior Vice President of Innovation & Growth: "In his first two years with Canterbury Park, Mike has proven to be a strong leader and agent of change, driving growth through business innovation resulting in record revenues in card casino operations. In Mike’s new role, he will have more complete oversight of marketing for Canterbury Park, as well as a focus on innovation and information technology. Mike will continue as a member of the casino leadership team while also working to develop other business growth opportunities for the publicly held company."
Andrew Offerman, Senior Vice President of Racing Operations: "Andrew has proven to be a strong leader for Canterbury’s horse racing business segments. He has expanded the company’s relationships with key industry players and driven record wagering handle numbers. In Andrew’s enhanced role, he will have additional responsibilities related to Canterbury’s racing and pari-mutuel wagering operations including oversight of the security department, track and grounds, vehicle shop and landscaping operations, racing media relations and player development, and television and broadcast production."