Canterbury Park's holding corporation chair Curtis Sampson and vice chair Dale Schenian, who have served on the board since 1994, have retired from their positions, according to a recent press release.
Maureen Bausch and John Himle have been added to the park’s Board of Directors, and Canterbury’s President and CEO, Randy Sampson, has been appointed as Executive Chairman of the Board.
Bausch currently partners with Bold North Associates, which provides consulting services for destination attraction businesses. From 2014 to 2018, she served as CEO of the Super Bowl Host Committee, and before that, she was the Executive Vice President at the Mall of America, according to the release.
Himle is CEO of Himle LLC, a consultant firm that advises companies and nonprofits with insight related to complex business decisions. Himle was also the founder and CEO of Himle Horner and Himle Rapp and Co. before selling his interests in 2017, and he served five terms in the Minnesota House of Representatives.
“All of us at Canterbury Park are excited to welcome these two extremely capable and well respected new members to the Board,” Randy Sampson said in a statement. “We look forward to working with Maureen and John and getting the benefit of their experience operating successful businesses.”
The board also appointed Carin Offerman as the company Lead Director. Offerman has served as a company director since 1994, and currently chairs the board’s Compensation and Nominating Committees, along with serving as a member of the Audit Committee, the release stated. Offerman formerly served as President and CEO of Offerman & Company, a regional investment banking and retail broker-dealer firm.
All directors, including Bausch and Himle, serve a term ending at the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which will be held in June 2020.