A new Chipotle Mexican Grill opened in Shakopee’s west end Tuesday, and it has a drive-thru pickup lane called a Chipotlane.
The restaurant is the first Chipotle in the Shakopee area with the Chipotlane, which allows customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars, according to a press release.
The restaurant is hiring for the new Chipotle location, with benefits that include a bonus opportunity, a debt-free college degree program and access to mental health care.
The new restaurant, located in the former Taco Bell building at 1120 Vierling Drive East, is located about six miles, or a 12-minute drive, from another Shakopee Chipotle, which is in the Southbridge Crossings development.