Six public hearings are scheduled for tonight’s Planning Commission meeting at 7 p.m., including a proposed Taco Bell and downtown zoning change.
Public hearings will be held on:
- Canterbury Park is looking to plat two commercial lots on approximately 27.3 acres north of Eagle Creek Boulevard, south of Shenandoah Drive and west of Vierling Drive, with additional commercial and residential development possible in the future. This project includes the dedication of Schenian Street, which will connect Eagle Creek Boulevard and Shenandoah Drive. At this time, the plans will clean up property lines so the commercial lots can be developed at a later date, City Developer Michael Kerski said.
- Marvin Development is looking to construct a new Taco Bell on approximately 1 acre in the northwest corner of the 1690 Vierling Drive parking lot. Kerski doesn’t know when construction would begin on this development, but Taco Bell Corporate recently rolled out a new model store. The property is currently owned by Hosanna Church, and used for excess parking space, but the lease is almost up.
- Land needs to be rezoned in the Riverfront Bluff Development in downtown Shakopee in order for the proposed five-story, mixed-use building to match its adjacent buildings. The proposed development will include 174 market-rate apartments and restaurants. Kerski said the developer, Gaughan Cos., is looking to do site cleanup this winter, and wants to start building next spring.