Quad, a worldwide marketing solutions partner, announced Aug. 7 it will cease manufacturing operations at its Shakopee facility next month. The Shakopee location specializes in producing retail advertising inserts and employs 140 people, according to a press release. Workers at that plant will be assisted in finding new jobs, including at other Quad locations across the country, the release said.
According to the release, the decision is part of the company’s ongoing strategy to help print advertisements remain an economically feasible alternative to digital channels.
“Given the continued migration of advertising dollars to digital channels, Quad and the printing industry must continue to take steps to align declining volume with capacity,” the release said.
Employees at the Shakopee plant who do not continue with Quad will be offered a separation package which includes severance pay, continuation of health care benefits and career transition help through a career counseling company, according to the release.
The Shakopee plant first opened in the early 1980s as Shakopee Valley Printing, a family-owned business. It has since been owned by American Color and Gannett Publishing. The release said Quad intends to sell the 170,000-square-foot facility off County Highway 101.
Operations will cease Sept. 14, the release said.