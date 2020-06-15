The Seagate Technology building in Shakopee will be consolidated to a Bloomington office as 500 positions from across all of the company’s global offices have been terminated. The building housed a 410,000-square-foot disc drive research facility and, at one point, nearly 1,000 jobs in Shakopee.
Lori Johnson, senior manager of communications for Seagate in Shakopee, said the company would not comment on how many employees at the Shakopee location have lost their jobs. Before the layoffs, Johnson said about 700 people worked at the Shakopee location.
According to the company’s SEC filing, the downsizing is not due to the recent economic conditions amid the pandemic. Seagate said it will offer employees affected by the layoffs additional financial support.
Seagate Technology laid off 155 Shakopee employees in December 2016 due to a reduced demand for the company’s hard drive productions, and in 2009 the company laid off 300 Minnesota employees.
Before Seagate was constructed in 1999, the Shakopee Economic Development Authority approved a tax increment financing district for the commercial building for site clearing and street construction. That TIF district expired in 2009, according to the city’s records.
The building has not yet been sold, Johnson said.