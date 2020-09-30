A new mango blonde beer is for sale at Shakopee’s Brewhall to remember Shakopee resident Jenn Eckers, who passed away April 6 from ovarian cancer.
A portion of the proceeds from the beer will benefit the Frauenshuh Cancer Center at Park Nicollet, where Eckers received treatment, Brewhall CEO and Co-owner Ryan Lindquist said.
Jenn Eckers and her husband, Scott, were the Lindquist family’s first Shakopee friends, Lindquist said.
“Jenn was one of those people who never showed she was in pain; she always had a smile,” Lindquist said.
Eckers died at her home with family. She was 51.
Since her death, Lindquist said he’s been wanting to do something for his friend that would bring joy to those who remember Eckers as just that: one who didn’t want to dwell on the negative.
So when Scott Eckers approached Lindquist with the idea to honor Eckers with a batch of beer called “Spetty,” after Eckers’ high school nickname, Lindquist knew it was exactly how the Brewhall should honor his late friend.
The beer is what Eckers would have enjoyed: fruity, without a lot of hop.
“When a family is struggling like that and you’ve known them so long, it’s always hard to figure out something that doesn’t dwell on the situation but brings them happiness,” Lindquist said. “For the Brewhall to do something like this really feels good. The only thing better would be to have Jenn around.”
Lindquist said the batch of beer will last a few more weeks. People who would like to try it — or order a growler in honor of “Spetty,” can do so until the batch runs out.
Visit shakopeebrewhall.com for more information.