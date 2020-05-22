Shakopee’s restaurants can use the city’s public parking as patio space starting June 1 under a city administrative order, giving them the ability to reopen in compliance with Gov. Tim Walz’s guidelines.
The order also allows local businesses and shops to use their outdoor green spaces for customer service without needing to apply for a variance.
The order came May 20, after Walz announced restaurants and bars would be allowed to reopen on June 1 with only outdoor seating and limited patron numbers, among other measures.
Retail shops were able to open May 18 at half capacity. Owners of several opened shops downtown said they were experiencing slow business the first week after reopening, but it was better than nothing.
Restaurants interested in using public parking must make a request through the city’s public works department.
Customer waiting and service areas can’t impede sidewalks or block accessible ramps and parking spaces, and if liquor is to be served or consumed in these areas, a modified license must be obtained, the city said.
Shakopee Chamber of Commerce President Angie Whitcomb said the chamber is in the process of compiling a list of the restaurants that will open for outdoor seating or stick with take-out. She said the chamber isn't yet aware of any Shakopee restaurants that will have to permanently close due to the pandemic.
For more information, residents can contact Economic Development Specialist Jenn Brewington at jbrewington@ShakopeeMN.gov.