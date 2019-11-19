United Properties will develop a 300,000-square-foot distribution center near Canterbury Road called Canterbury Distribution Center, according to a news release.
The developer purchased the land from Canterbury Park in 2015, but site work didn’t begin until August of this year. The project is expected to be completed in the spring of 2020.
A spokesperson for United Properties said the company waited until market conditions were right before developing the warehouse.
According to the release, the distribution center will be the only large bulk space available in the south metro. Located less than a quarter of a mile from the Amazon fulfillment Center, the warehouse will be able to house single or multiple tenants.
“We’re pleased to be developing much-needed large bulk space in the supply-constrained southern metro,” development manager Connor McCarthy said.
The general contractor on the project is R.J. Ryan Construction Inc.
United Properties also recently purchased land in Burnsville, with plans to build a 96,000-square-foot industrial building, according to the release.