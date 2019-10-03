Valleyfair is now a Certified Autism Center designation, according to a Oct. 2 press release from the amusement park. The certification comes from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards. In order to pass the certification, Valleyfair’s staff underwent sensory disorder training to learn how to best communicate with guests who have sensory needs, the release stated.
“Valleyfair is proud to have achieved full accreditation in becoming a Certified Autism Center,” said Raul Rehnborg, Valleyfair’s General Manager. “We want all guests to enjoy a great day at Valleyfair and to create lifelong memories with family and friends.”
Valleyfair offers resources for families who need sensory accommodations, such as a sensory and quiet room, boarding pass program, quiet outdoor spaces, a sensory-friendly entertainment area and a family care center. The park also has an Autism Awareness Week in July in which a portion of ticket proceeds are given to the Autism Society of America.
“The completion of this process is great news for families in Minnesota and across the country as the need for this type of accommodation continues to grow rapidly,” Myron Pincomb, IBCCES Board Chairman, said in the release.
IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com, a free online resource for parents that lists other Autism Center certified destinations and connects families to other resources and each other, according to the release.