Canterbury Park will add more than 160 additional residential units to the Canterbury Commons development site, according to a press release. The approximately $3.5 million land sale will allow the park to breathe easier amid the financial toll of closures amid COVID-19.
Pulte developers will build a combination of 109 row homes and townhome buildings, with initial site work scheduled to begin later this year. A 56-unit cooperative community will also be built by developer Lifestyle Communities and will feature a four-story building with more than 5,000 square feet of amenity spaces, according to the press release.
Canterbury Commons, a $400 million project, was approved by the Shakopee City Council two years ago to develop 130 acres near Canterbury Park, the horse racing track in Shakopee. Plans include a 626-unit luxury apartment complex, which is in its second phase of construction, upscale townhomes, senior housing, hotels, office space, and the potential for more family entertainment venues.
Canterbury expects to announce further agreements related to the Canterbury Commons development project in the coming weeks, according to the press release.