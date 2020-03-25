Patrick Canchari, a well-known jockey at Canterbury Park, is sedated and on a ventilator in Phoenix after being involved in a severe car crash March 17 in Arizona, according to a GoFundMe page organized for his family.
Patrick is the son of Louis Canchari, who trained horses at Canterbury Park before the Minnesota Racing Commission fined and suspended him after two of his horses tested positive for trace amounts of methamphetamine in 2014 and 2017. Louis Canchari has since taken on the racing commission, and said he suspects the positive drug tests might have something to do with the Canterbury Park employees who got busted for drugs just months after he was suspended.
“At this time there are still a lot of questions waiting to be answered,” the GoFundMe page organizer posted. “We do know that Pat is facing a very long and very slow recovery. Unfortunately he is at a high risk of an incomplete neurological recovery.”
Most of Patrick Canchari’s family is at the hospital in Phoenix but unable to visit him due to COVID-19 precautions.
Louis Canchari told the Valley News it’s a “very bad situation,” but that he and his wife are hopeful Patrick will wake up and heal soon.
“I just pray to God he wakes up and is fine,” Louis Canchari said.
Patrick's father also said he can't wait to bring Patrick back home to Minnesota. Patrick Canchari was born and raised in Shakopee.
